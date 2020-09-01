Fitness pro, Rosian Warrington, says she will miss shows due to Covid-19

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) Pro, Rosian Warrington, said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on her ability to earn a living through the sport.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Warrington said she had planned a number of shows for this year, but was forced to abort those plans in light of the ongoing pandemic and the risk of contracting the virus if travelling to countries heavily affected by the virus.

“I had a plan for this year; I had all of my shows listed and just when we went under lockdown I was actually prepping for a show, so it just really flipped the script for me. I was planning on doing three to four shows this year and my first two would have been back-to-back in Pittsburg and then New York. I would have done a show in Tampa and the other was really a toss-up as to whether or not I would go,” she said.

Warrington, who became the country’s first professional bodybuilder in 2015, said the situation would have a much bigger impact on regional athletes, given that most shows being held would require them flying to the USA.

“We have to quarantine when we get back so it is going to affect a lot of people and especially for people like [Bernard Percival Jr] and I, we need to work when we get back. For international athletes like in the USA, their shows are still going strong and you can just drive across the borders and so on, so it does not impact the states and I’d even say Europe as much as it would impact us regionally where we would have to jump on a plane to go to any show,” she said.

The athlete said she is, however, still staying in shape in hopes she could compete in the near future.