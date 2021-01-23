First Cool & Smooth Good Morning Jojo Sports Awards Recognises 2020 Performances

1. The country’s latest Elite Pro bodybuilding athlete, Melissa Seaforth (right) shows off her plaque and gift from Observer’s and Good Morning Jojo’s Carlena Knight. Seaforth, a bikini fitness athlete, triumphed at the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships held in Santo Domingo in December last year to acquire her pro card.
A number of athletes and administrators were rewarded for their contributions to sports throughout 2020 when the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show held its first Cool & Smooth-sponsored Sports Awards on Friday.
Amongst the awardees was founder of the Shipwreck Youth Football League, Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association, Leon Rodney, swimmer Tivon Benjamin and bikini fitness pro, Melissa Seaforth.