First Cool & Smooth Good Morning Jojo Sports Awards Recognises 2020 Performances

1. The country’s latest Elite Pro bodybuilding athlete, Melissa Seaforth (right) shows off her plaque and gift from Observer’s and Good Morning Jojo’s Carlena Knight. Seaforth, a bikini fitness athlete, triumphed at the Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships held in Santo Domingo in December last year to acquire her pro card.

Spread the love













A number of athletes and administrators were rewarded for their contributions to sports throughout 2020 when the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show held its first Cool & Smooth-sponsored Sports Awards on Friday.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon Rodney (centre), was a two-time winner, taking the award for Administrator of the Year while the cricket association was adjudged Association of the Year.

Popular administrator, Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph (left) accepts his Lifetime Achievement Award from host of the Cool & Smooth Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Joseph Apparicio. “Shipwreck” was founder of the popular Shipwreck Youth Football League which ran throughout the 80s and 90s. Employed by the Ministry of Sports, Joseph is also very popular amongst the sporting fraternity for his dedication and commitment outside of the regular 9-5 hours, often going beyond the call of duty to get the job done.

Swimmer, Tivon Benjamin, won the Male Athlete of the Year Award. The young athlete won gold and bronze at the UANA Swimming Cup hosted by Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) in February last year. Benjamin also recently set six new age group records during a meet held by the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation in December last year.

Amongst the awardees was founder of the Shipwreck Youth Football League, Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association, Leon Rodney, swimmer Tivon Benjamin and bikini fitness pro, Melissa Seaforth.