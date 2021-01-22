3 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed three new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 21st January 2021.

All one hundred and twenty-two samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results while of the forty-five samples processed by CARPHA, forty-two were negative and three positive. The three new cases are non-imported. Investigations are ongoing and contact tracing and testing is in progress.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and ninety-five (195); which is inclusive of twenty-seven (27) active cases.

Meanwhile, one hundred and fifteen samples are pending.



The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.