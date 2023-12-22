Finding joy in spite of grief this Christmas

- Advertisement -

Dear Readers,

I want to pause for a moment to acknowledge the individual and collective grief that I know many of us are facing. I stand with you today sharing your grief.

This year has not been an easy one for many of us; we have collectively faced loss and sometimes feel a profound sense of sorrow. As we are in the holiday season, a time traditionally associated with joy and celebration, I acknowledge the shadows that linger in our hearts.

In these challenging times, it’s crucial to acknowledge the pain we carry, not just as individuals but as a community. It’s okay to feel a mix of emotions during the holiday season – sadness, nostalgia, and perhaps even moments of joy that come tinged with a bittersweet awareness.

Here are a few tips to help us during the Christmas holidays:

1. Acknowledge your feelings: It’s okay to feel sadness, and it’s okay to feel joy without guilt. Allow yourself the space to acknowledge and experience the full range of emotions that may arise.

2. Create new traditions: Consider introducing new practices that will become traditions or adapting existing ones to honour the memory of those we’ve lost, for example, you can use photographs of loved ones and make them into ornaments or sing their favourite carols. This can be a beautiful way to incorporate their spirit into our celebrations.

3. Minimise your exposure to certain news: Cut back on watching scenes of the wars that are going on around the world as they tend to make us feel helpless and heartbroken.

4. Seek support: Grief can be isolating, but you are not alone. Reach out to friends, family, your church brethren or others who are in similar situations. Sharing your feelings can be a powerful step towards healing.

5. Practice self-compassion: Be kind to yourself. Understand that grief takes time, and healing is a gradual process. Allow yourself moments of solitude if needed, and grant yourself the grace to navigate this season in your way.

6. Remember the strength in togetherness: Our collective grief unites us. Lean on each other for support. Share stories, memories, and the love that still binds us as a community. Hug the children in your life and tell them that you love them. Spend time with elderly parents and let love decorate your hearts as lights decorate your trees.

7. Light a candle of remembrance: We can light a candle in honour of those we’ve lost. This simple act can serve as a poignant reminder of their presence in our hearts and minds.

8. Practice mindfulness: Ground yourself in the present moment. Mindfulness can be a powerful tool to help you manage overwhelming emotions and find solace in the simplicity of each moment.

As we celebrate this holiday season, let us embrace the warmth that collective support can provide. Let us end grudges and conflict for they serve no purpose but to harden our hearts and rob us of joy. Let us honour our grief, recognising it as a testament to the love we carry for those no longer with us. May the shared strength of our community guide us through these challenging times.

Wishing you all a season of healing, love, and moments of peace.

Please continue to send your questions and comments to [email protected] and check out old articles on www.askkoren.app. Your emails are confidential.