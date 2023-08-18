Financial dispute looms as Watchman Spy Services closure leaves employees without pay

By Elesha George

A group of four former employees of the now-defunct security firm Watchman Spy Services are facing a financial deficit following the abrupt closure of the company. The employees, some of whom served the company for up to three years, find themselves without severance or vacation pay, amounting to an estimated total of up to $20,000.

Represented by the Antigua and Barbuda Free Trade Union, the affected workers have been seeking a resolution of the matter of their unpaid dues. The union’s President, Samuel James explained that despite repeated attempts to negotiate a settlement, the employees have encountered resistance from one of the former owners, Sean O’Neil.

“We are having a serious issue with the other business partner, Mr. Sean O’Neil, who decided that he’s going to be very hostile, and as far as we are concerned disrespectful to the union, and have scant regards to his obligation to pay the workers their severance,” he said.

James further highlighted that financial constraints were not the cause of non-payment, as there was no issue with available funds to meet the outstanding debt to the employees. He told Observer, “It has been drawn to our attention that there is no issue with available finances to meet the debt owed to our clients.”

The conflict between the two business partners has escalated to the point where James is urging O’Neil to sign the four checks that have already been endorsed by the complying co-owner. The former Watchman Spy Services was jointly owned and operated by two senior police officers, both of whom are employed by the Prime Minister’s office.

While James emphasized that the aim was not to involve Prime Minister Gaston Browne directly in the matter, he noted that the union’s priority was to advocate for the rights of its members. He stated, “We just want him to know that we will encourage our clients to come to the Prime Minister’s office where he works to picket the place.” James revealed that legal action was looming if O’Neil failed to honour the payments, stating that the union was prepared to take Watchman Spy Services to court if necessary.

In response to inquiries, O’Neil declined to comment directly and indicated that he would communicate solely through his legal representation. As the dispute continues, complaints have been filed with various authorities, including the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the Police Service Commission, and the Labour Commissioner.