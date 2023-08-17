CTU & Partners advance Caribbean internet governance priorities in the region

- Advertisement -

The multi-stakeholder Caribbean Internet Governance Forum (CIGF) returns with its 19th edition and the multi-stakeholder 2nd Caribbean Youth Internet Governance Forum (CYIGF) from 22nd to 24th August 2023. Hosted at the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) headquarters in Port of Spain, the CTU is joined by the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), the Latin American and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC), the Internet Society (ISOC) and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to convene what promises to be an unparalleled gathering of minds, ideas and possibilities.

Initiated in 2005 by the CTU and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, the CIGF, the first such forum worldwide, has stood as a steadfast pillar in regional Internet Governance (IG). From its inception, it has played a pivotal role in shaping a regional approach to IG, catalysing achievements such as the Caribbean Internet Governance Policy Framework, proliferation of Internet Exchange points (IXPs) and, importantly, it has increased Caribbean influence on the global stage of IG. The CIGF also holds the distinction of being the world’s longest, continuously running Internet Governance Forum.

The 2nd Caribbean Youth Internet Governance Forum (CYIGF) sets its sights on empowering the youth of the Caribbean to become the torchbearers of tomorrow’s digital world. Designed by youth, for youth, the CYIGF aims to close the gaps in youth representation and participation in regional Internet Governance initiatives. This vibrant platform provides young minds with the opportunity to have their voices heard, engage with thought leaders and champion digital inclusion and innovation.

Under the overarching theme of “Evolving Caribbean Internet Governance Priorities for Sustainable Development,” the 19th CIGF will delve into the vital components of Internet Governance, which were brought into sharp focus by the lessons learned during the global pandemic. A major objective is to approve issuance of a significant update of the Policy Framework, last issued in 2016, to take account of technical and service developments in the interim. This year’s event will be both in-person and online participation and will spotlight the 2nd CYIGF, amplifying youth perspectives and aspirations. In-person spots are limited and, beyond speakers, would be assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Registration is free and open to all. Representatives of government policy makers, academia, civil society, Internet users, Internet service providers and telecommunications operators, ICT regulators, international ICT organisations and, of course, individuals and the youth are particularly encouraged to attend.