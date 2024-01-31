Fighting fit: How Pamela’s weight loss journey inspired a mission to help others

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

A long spell of unemployment after graduating from university, coupled with associated stress, saw once active Pamela Belle-Henry pile on a colossal 55 pounds in weight.

If someone had told her back then she would later shed 80 pounds and become a national bodybuilder to boot, she might have laughed.

The 37-year-old mother-of-one – who holds the 2015 National Female Fitness Champion title – is now on a mission to help others achieve their lifestyle goals.

Pamela swapped the tropical life of Antigua and Barbuda for the hustle and bustle of Nairobi five years ago. Born in Kenya, she arrived in Antigua at the age of two and spent more than three decades here before moving back to her homeland to be closer to family.

The professional health coach, certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist has since set up business in the busy African capital city helping others become fitter, stronger and healthier.

And while she may be almost 7,000 miles away she already has several Antiguan and Barbudan clients – and she’s encouraging more to sign up for virtual sessions.

Pamela’s business ‘Mind Muscle Journey’ was inspired by her own weight loss odyssey which began back in 2009.

Desperate to regain her former svelte form, she enlisted the help of Antiguan personal trainer Steve Williams.

Pamela was able to drop 80 pounds over two years, but she didn’t stop there. Encouraged by Steve, she went on to compete in several national bodybuilding shows between 2012 and 2015, claiming a number of trophies.

The former State College student and Hospitality and Training Institute lecturer first had to overcome some personal emotional battles.

“My main hindrance was my mind; I used to talk myself out of a lot of things and I did have a lot of fear,” she tells Observer.

“I just didn’t think some things were possible. I had gained quite a bit of weight after being quite active. I used to hinder myself mentally, telling myself I would never get back to the way I was and I should accept it.

“My trainer Steve really encouraged me and saw I was able to do what I needed to do and it was just the mental shift that I needed.”

These days, fitness has “turned into a passion, a career, a lifestyle that I didn’t expect”, she explains.

“It blossomed into something beautiful and now I am happy that I have the privilege of helping other people realise their dreams.”

For Steve, Pamela is one of his greatest success stories.

“She was grossly overweight when she began; we got her down to competing at 118 pounds,” he recalls.

“What was nice for me is she listened to everything I told her and did exactly what I said. Many people come with preconceived ideas – because one friend told them this and another told them that – and most of the time, what they are doing isn’t working.”

The key, he says, is “getting back to basics”.

The multiple ‘Mr Antigua’ title-holder, of Iron Basics gym in Upper Fort Road, adds, “I am very proud of Pamela; she’s like a daughter to me. She’s now taken her coaching to the next level.”

While Pamela made the decision to return to the land of her birth, she says Antigua and Barbuda will always have a special place in her heart.

The flurry of city life was a “total change”, she smiles.

“Everything is busy and loud and polluted,” she explains.

“The biggest thing was the weather. Most people may not know that it gets really cold in Nairobi from July to September; that’s the winter season which is summer in Antigua.

“I miss the food too, and the slower, calmer island pace.”

Pamela is determined to give back to local residents who were integral in forming her support network during her incredible transformation.

She helps clients with everything from adopting a strong mind-set to making nutritional and lifestyle changes.

“My own journey fuelled my passion to help others,” she says. “If I could do it, I know anyone can.”

Visit mindmusclejourney.com for more information.