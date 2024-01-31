Clubs have approached me: Chester Hughes says no immediate intention to contest 2026 ABFA presidency

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

President of the Grenades Football Club and former Member of Parliament, Chester Hughes, said he has no immediate plans to enter the football association’s presidency race when the body holds its next electoral congress constitutionally due in 2026.

His statement comes amidst reports that he could be a candidate come 2026.

Hughes said that although anything is possible in two years, it is not something he is currently considering.

“I will say to you that a number of clubs have approached me but I have not made a decision on that because I am currently doing my law degree, so that will happen when the election comes about, and I will make a public announcement if I choose to do so, but as for right now there is no intention at this point in time to do so,” he said.

Hughes, a former president of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), however said he will continue to play a role in the development of the sport.

“I am still involved in football, I still lend support to anybody or anyone who asks for my assistance so I whatever way I can, I still lend support but at this point in time, to take on the responsibility of leading an association, until I finish my next two years of law studies that is not on my plate. I have enough on my plate,” he said.

Reports have suggested that Hughes could contest the presidency race based on the request of some clubs and even some key members within the ABFA.

Acting president, Gwen Salmon, is also up to contest for the post with long serving head, Everton “Batow” Gonsalves, set to leave the scene due to illness