Female pan players to showcase talent in virtual regional competition

By Carlena Knight

Female pan players in Antigua and Barbuda and across the region will be able to put their talent on full display for the world to see as the Trinidad-based Steelpan Authority Woman and Steelpan Authority Music groups gear up to host a virtual competition just for women.

The ‘Girl Power, Diamonds!’ original showcase aims to put the spotlight on women from around the world playing the national musical instrument of Trinidad and Tobago.

“This showcase aims to give our excellent female pannists the spotlight they genuinely deserve. Steelpan Authority Woman and Steelpan Authority Music are offering a creative window to celebrate the national musical instrument of Trinidad and Tobago globally, and simultaneously the women who epitomise its beauty.

“Girl Power, Diamonds! is more than just a competition. The presentation serves to ensure the mental and all-round well-being of the artistes. The Covid-19 pandemic has robbed many artistes of legitimate opportunities to earn in a sustained fashion,” said executive producer Sean Nero.

“It is therefore practical to allow these gifted entertainers another legitimate opportunity to earn and entertain simultaneously, thereby restoring their resolve at this most difficult time. Within the context of the global theme, this initiative will ensure that the steelpan maintains its position as a global musical force, by providing an accessible platform for future generations across borders.”

He continued, “The event is designed not merely to showcase, but to also uplift women in music, finally recognising them as the creative heroes that they are. The world might be on lockdown, but the beauty of the steelpan shall rise above the restrictions, as the best and brightest exponents of the steelpan artform step forward.”

The competition will run from November 20 to December 20 and will feature contestants performing virtually in four categories: soloist, duet, trio and quartet.

Girl Power, Diamonds! will allow entrants to delve into music that exudes their style and musical influences to the delight of listeners and viewers alike. However, contestants will be required to play a new tune of choice when they advance to other levels of the competition. There will be three rounds of competition: preliminary, semi-final and final.

While soloists will have four minutes in the spotlight, duets, trios and quartets will showcase their musical talent during a five-minute slot.

A three-member panel of expert music adjudicators will preside over entertainers performing to tracks, as they improvise.

Independent musicians globally are invited to visit www.steelpanauthority.com for contest guidelines, following which completed registrations forms can be emailed to [email protected].