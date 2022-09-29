Fearless Crew gets close win over Ballers in Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew edged Sledge-O-Ballers by two points in a close contest, winning 66-64 in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League on Wednesday night.

Playing in the feature match of a triple-header at the JSC basketball complex, Fearless Crew was led by Javor Matthew and Cairon Marcell who both had 10 points. Playing for Ballers, Sharife Sergeant had a game-high of 24 points, while Michael Jeffers sank 17.

In a one-sided affair, Pointe FM outshot Galley Bay 90-36. Josue Hernandez led the way for the victors with 17 points while Jack Manuel hit 14. Danny Perez (13 pts), Sandy Diaz (12 pts), Daniel Perez (12 pts) and Jesus Emanuel (11 pts) all contributed to the massive win. Alister Nibbs was the only scorer of note for Galley Bay with 18 points.

In Wednesday’s other contest, Fitzroy Rewinding beat Board of Education 59-35. Lindsay McDonald and Eric Joseph both had 14 points for Rewinding, while Kareem Blair sank 10 points for Board of Education.