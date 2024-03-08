FC Master Ballers deliver upset at Golden Grove

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The FC Master Ballers beat Golden Grove FC 3-nil on their home turf in their encounter on Wednesday in the ABFA Second Division.

TeeJay Roberts scored a brace in the 30th and 68th minutes while teammate Shareem Richards scored in the 58th.

It was the only match won on the day, as Belmont FC and Bethesda FC played out to a nil-all draw.

Two matches were also postponed — the JSC Progressors FC and CPSTA Wings SC encounter; and the Urlings FC and Earthquake FC match.