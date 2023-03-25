Farmers Only becomes official Restaurant Week partner for week of activities

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has formed an official partnership with Farmers Only – The Barnyard Party adding the farmers-themed event to the official list of the Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week activities. Farmers Only, dubbed one of the largest local food-themed events in Antigua and Barbuda takes place on May 14, during Restaurant Week and is a display of farm-to-table experiences, local food, music and entertainment.

As part of this collaborative effort, Restaurant Week will have its own presence at the Farmers Only event, with a custom media lounge dedicated to meet and greets with specially invited guests and celebrity chefs, media interviews, photo opportunities and giveaways. The partnership also includes co-branding and co-op advertising opportunities geared towards promoting Antigua and Barbuda’s culinary industry and sensitizing locals to the Restaurant Week brand. The event also presents itself as a unique addition to the destination’s culinary experiences as an appealing attraction for visitors to the destination.

“We realize the impact Farmers Only has had on the community through its ability to bring people together in the spirit of food. Not only this, but it’s a uniquely packaged experience that has international appeal with synergies that can help build awareness and momentum around Restaurant Week. We are excited and look forward to this partnership”, says Shermain Jeremy, the ABTA’s Lead for Restaurant Week.

“This year’s event is slated to be the best yet! We have a new venue, new local food experiences and a packed entertainment lineup. We are especially excited about being a part of Restaurant Week and look forward to a long-term partnership as we work together to develop our culinary tourism industry”, says Geno Browne, CEO of WB Promotions heads up Farmers Only.

A unique feature of Antigua and Barbuda’s Restaurant Week will be the “Eat Like A Local” experience offering persons the chance to indulge in Antigua and Barbuda’s local, home-cooked food and national dishes offered at homes across the country, street vendors and local food spots. Participating Eat Like A Local food spots include: Aunty Cavelle’s Restaurant, Morlene’s Restaurant and Bar, Kimba, Latoya’s Local Cuisine, Kimba, Mrs. Drew, Boundary Bites, Ounces, Denise Oliver, Peggy’s Breakfast, Alma’s Restaurant, Captain’s Table, Stickz Bar & Restaurant, Jackie @ Sunset Lane, Smiling Harry’s, One Stone Ital Shack, Nicole’s Table, Jacky’s – English Harbour, and OJ’s Restaurant and Bar.

For details on Restaurant Week, persons can visit www.antiguabarbudarestaurantweek.com and follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. To plan your visit to Antigua and Barbuda go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com