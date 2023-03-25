Swim team representing Antigua at CARIFTA selected

- Advertisement -

The Antigua & Barbuda Swimming Federation has announced a fifteen (15) member squad, to compete in the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatic Championships in April 2023.

The squad representing Antigua and Barbuda at the championships to be held in Curacao, over the period April 6-12 are made up of six (6) boys and nine (9) girls all of whom have competed at regional meets in the past. Some swimmers have attained the required AA time standard for their age groups and others have surpassed the standard and have already qualified for the CCCAN Swimming Championships to be held later in the year.

The CARIFTA Aquatic Championships team members and age groups are as follows:

11-12 Female – Anya DeGannes

11-12 Male- Jamie Tranter

11-12 Male – Reuben Edwards

13-14 Female – Mila Festini-Cromer

13-14 Male – Davina Barton

13-14 Female – Ellie Shaw

13-14 Female – Madison MacMillan

13-14 Female – Selah Wiltshire

15-17 Female – Angelique Gittens

15-17 Female – Aunjelique Liddie

15-17 Female – Alandra Dublin

15-17 Male – Tivon Benhjamin

15-17 Male – Naeem D’Souza

15-17 Male – Tony Goodwin

The team will be accompanied by Head Coach Nelson Molina, Assistant Coach Wayne Mitchell, Team Manager Lisa MacMillan and two (2) chaperons Daniela Casmiro-Shaw and Anjanette Wilshire.