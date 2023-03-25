Swim team representing Antigua at CARIFTA selected

The Antigua & Barbuda Swimming Federation has announced a fifteen (15) member squad, to compete in the upcoming CARIFTA Aquatic Championships in April 2023.
The squad representing Antigua and Barbuda at the championships to be held in Curacao, over the period April 6-12 are made up of six (6) boys and nine (9) girls all of whom have competed at regional meets in the past. Some swimmers have attained the required AA time standard for their age groups and others have surpassed the standard and have already qualified for the CCCAN Swimming Championships to be held later in the year.
The CARIFTA Aquatic Championships team members and age groups are as follows:
11-12 Female – Anya DeGannes
11-12 Male- Jamie Tranter
11-12 Male – Reuben Edwards
13-14 Female – Mila Festini-Cromer
13-14 Male – Davina Barton
13-14 Female – Ellie Shaw
13-14 Female – Madison MacMillan
13-14 Female – Selah Wiltshire
15-17 Female – Angelique Gittens
15-17 Female – Aunjelique Liddie
15-17 Female – Alandra Dublin
15-17 Male – Tivon Benhjamin
15-17 Male – Naeem D’Souza
15-17 Female – Angelique Gittens
15-17 Male – Tony Goodwin
The team will be accompanied by Head Coach Nelson Molina, Assistant Coach Wayne Mitchell, Team Manager Lisa MacMillan and two (2) chaperons Daniela Casmiro-Shaw and Anjanette Wilshire.