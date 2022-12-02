Farm dominates opponents while Warriors get comfortable win in Second Division

- Advertisement -

Sea View Farm asserted their dominance over their opponents in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Second Division on Wednesday, beating neighbours Freeman’s Village 4-0.

Azari Joseph led the way with a double strike, scoring in minutes 54 and 74, while Markland Wright and Kevin Warner scored the other goals. Wright netted in the 32nd minute while Warner scored in minute 58.

There was victory as well for Young Warriors who beat FC Master Ballerz 2-0. Reuben Reubel scored both goals for the winners with strikes in minutes 12 and 76.

Attacking Saints and Belmont FC played to a scoreless draw in the other contest.