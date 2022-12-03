Progressors, Young Lions and Green City take full points in First Division fixtures

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

JSC Progressors outscored Young Lions to win a seven-goal thriller by a 4-3 margin when they met in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division on Thursday in Old Road.

Jrhan Azyr Defoe led the way for Progressors with a double strike with goals in minutes seven and 40 respectively. Jahquane Richards and Tammo Forrest were the other scorers for Progressors.

For Young Lions, Jolan Willock, Conrod Willock and DeMarcus Douglas each scored once with goals in minutes 14, 28 and 88 respectively.

There was victory as well for Fort Road who beat Lion Hill 2-1 at Fort Road. The visiting Lion Hill got off to an exciting start with Jahiem Salmon in the opening minute. Fort Road hit back in minute 44 from the penalty spot before Jamaul Semper found the winner in minute 74.

In the other match played on Thursday, Green City defeated John Hughes 2-1 when they met at John Hughes.

Audwin Joseph and Amali Colbourne scored for Green City in minutes 8 and 53 respectively while Garson Morrison scored the lone goal for John Hughes in the 26th minute.