Farewell for CCJ President Sir Dennis Byron

Members of the legal and regional legal fraternity are meeting in Antigua at a special sitting of the Caribbean Court of Justice to bid farewell to its president Sir Dennis Byron.

Sir Dennis, who is 74 years old and who will be 75 in July, has been president of the CCJ since 2011. Justice Adrian Saunders of the CCJ is taking over from Sir Dennis as President of the court.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s CCJ Justice Adrien Saunders. His legal and judicial career includes numerous postings in an outside the region. Before 2011 Sir Dennis was President of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

In 1999, Judge Byron was appointed Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, having acted in that position for two years. Justice Clare Henry gave remarks on behalf of the Chief Justice of the OECS Supreme Court, Dame Janice Pereira.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Justice Clare Henry. Sir Dennis Byron has been also President of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute in Halifax, Canada since 2000.

That same year, 2000 Sir Dennis was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and he was later, in 2004, appointed a member of Her Majesty’s Privy Council.

Attorney General, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin called Sir Dennis “a giant of a man.” Benjamin spoke at this morning’s special sitting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That’s attorney general Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin.