ONDCP arrests All Saints residents with Cannabis and Cash

On Tuesday, 15th May 2018, the ONDCP intercepted a Dominican male and an Antiguan female, both residents of All Saints, with illicit drugs during another successful counter-narcotic operation.

The 49-year-old male and the 33-year-old female were detained and questioned. A search warrant was subsequently executed on a residence in the Lindsey area where another quantity of Cannabis was discovered.

The drugs carry a total weight of 90.9lbs with an estimated wholesale value of Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty EC Dollars ($360,360.00 ECD). A cash amount of One Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifteen US Dollars ($1,315.00 USD) and Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy Dollars and Twenty-Five cents EC Dollars ($6, 370.25 ECD) was also seized.

The All Saints male is expected to be charged with two (2) separate counts of Possession of Cannabis, Being Concerned in the Supply of Cannabis, Drug Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis with intent to Transfer. Whereas the female is expected to be charged with Possession of Cannabis, Being Concerned in the Supply of Cannabis, Drug Trafficking and Possession of Cannabis with intent to Transfer.

There are both scheduled to appear before the Court in B Division by tomorrow morning.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.