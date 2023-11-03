Family remembers slain fisherman as energetic and helpful

By Charminae George

[email protected]

On the morning of November 2, Rolston ‘Junior’ Joseph, described as an energetic and helpful individual by family and friends, was found slumped in a white Toyota Allion near Old Parham Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they received reports of the discovery near the TN Kirnon School and the Antigua Grammar School at around 7.05am yesterday.

“He was a fun guy, very active, fully energetic and always on the hustle,” said Dayne DeCastro, a family member. He added that the Jennings man in his 40s was a husband and the father of three children.

DeCastro explained that Joseph was a fisherman who plied his trade in the Point area and was known to help out his fellow fisherfolk.

“He was no peach but if he could help you out, he would help you out. He helped out a lot of fishermen down there. If they want a part for their boat and he has it, he would get the part for them,” DeCastro continued.

When not on the ocean, DeCastro said Joseph often worked as a mechanic fixing boat engines and would mention that he was going home to cook a meal with fish.

“He was always eating fish. Maybe because he was a fisherman…He always say, boy, I going home and cook some fish water or stew down a fish and eat,” he stated.

Joseph is the country’s ninth homicide of the year and one of several involving firearms. The first homicide of 2023 was on May 22 when shopkeeper Roudi Shmali was shot by a robber in his DeSouza Road store.

This was followed by the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Jahfari Issac of Willikies on June 4; the stabbing of 66-year-old Dennis Edwards on August 2; the double shooting of Nia Rose and Keneca Ryan on August 15; Lance ‘Lenny’ Williams who was shot dead on September 2; and Lloyd Lewis, 39, who was discovered with a gunshot and chop wounds on October 14.

Police investigating the latest incident yesterday urged anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or the CrimeStoppers hotline at 800-Tips (8477).