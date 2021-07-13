Family of stabbing victim renews appeal for donations for surgery

By Carlena Knight

The family of a stabbing victim is reiterating its appeal for monetary donations to assist Shakeil Joseph, who is in need of medical attention overseas.

The 24-year-old Tindale Road resident was stabbed multiple times about his body on May 6, the most serious of which was to his chest, and although previously his condition was improving, it was recently discovered that the National Solid Waste employee now needs surgery to fix a deficiency in his heart.

The family first made a public plea last month for assistance for the surgery and travel expenses to Barbados which are expected to cost up to EC $115,000 or US $42,000.

His brother Avoy Knight gave an update on how these fundraising efforts are going.

“We sent out some sponsorship letters to some businesses but some of them have yet to get back to me. So, most likely what we will be doing is a barbeque and car wash to raise some funds but things are looking up.

“We got some support from the government also, so it looks like it will be done in a timely manner but we are on a waiting list because of what happened in Barbados, so we are just waiting on that call from Barbados,” Knight explained.

According to Knight, although they have seen upward swing in support, they have still not yet reached their target goal and so he is still urging persons to assist.

Knight also gave a brief update on his brother’s condition.

“He’s good. He is just trying to get back to a normal life. He has aches and pains and ups and downs as expected, but he is doing okay,” Knight said.

Persons can contact Joseph’s mother Abril Mullin at 723-8953 or Avoy at 721-8670. Donations can also be made on the GoFundMe page Shakiel’s Emergency Heart Surgery.