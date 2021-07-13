Foreign Affairs Minister to address UN Forum today

Antigua and Barbuda will present its first-ever Voluntary National Review report (VNR) concerning the implementation of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals at the 9th Session today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade E.P. Chet Greene, and Joy-Marie King, Director of International Trade will be presenting the country’s report.

As part of the presentation, a report, an accompanying introductory video, and a statement will be unveiled.

The forum is the main United Nations (UN) platform for the review of progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

VNRs are voluntary and country-led and are presented by the UN member states during annual sessions.

United Nations member states, including Antigua and Barbuda, adopted the 2030 Sustainable Agenda and its seventeen (17) interconnected Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.

The SDGs, also known as “global goals,” cover social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

They are a call to action to eradicate poverty and hunger, ensure access to quality education, tackle climate change and reduce inequalities to address the most vulnerable, and ensure that no one is left behind.

Antigua and Barbuda’s first-ever VNR presentation will share updates on the country’s progress towards the achievement of the SDGs.