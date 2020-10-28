Family mourns baby’s death

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

A young couple from Bethesda who had been in the process of raising much-needed funds to cover medical costs for their baby daughter are instead mourning her death.

Baby Grace Goodwin died at around 6.30am Tuesday at Mount St John’s Medical Centre, aged less than four months old.

Her father, Terrence Goodwin, confirmed the passing of his second child yesterday during a brief interview with Observer. Grace was born on July 9 to Terrence and Nastassia Goodwin.

A day before her death, Observer reported that the baby was suffering from a congenital heart defect which had worsened to the point that she had been placed on life support at the hospital.

The family was seeking financial assistance to cover the cost of travel to Barbados for tests which could have led to possible surgery.

The grieving father, who expressed gratitude to the public for the outpouring of love and support, said that the monies collected thus far would be used to offset the baby’s funeral costs.

The couple also have a two-year-old toddler.