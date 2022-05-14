Family hopeful Andre Simon will show further signs of recovery

- Advertisement -

Andre Simon remains in a state of unconsciousness at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC).

The national cyclist who was struck by a vehicle while training on Mother’s Day has experienced head trauma, according to his brother Dwayne Simon.

“We are still waiting for him to be more independent of the machines that are supporting him. Because these processes take time, we are encouraging family and friends to stand with him on this long journey,” he told Observer.

“Although he hasn’t woken up as yet we are hoping that his body is using this time to heal. There are some tests that he should do but he is not stable enough as yet to do them.”

Andre’s family is hoping that he will soon be able to breathe independently of the support machine and that he would keep showing improvements in his affected brain and lungs.

“We believe,” Dwayne said “that prayer is and extremely important part of this journey”.

The family has thanked everyone for their support and well wishes towards Andre’s full recovery.