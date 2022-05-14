Local charity to host Youth Entrepreneur Trade show, encourages public to support

- Advertisement -

Community Charitable Ministry (CCM) and Antigua and Barbuda Young Entrepreneurs Trade Show (ABYETS) will host their first annual Young Entrepreneurs Trade Show next month.

The general public, other non-profits and businesses are invited to participate in the event which will be held on June 18, 21, 22, 23, 25.

The trade show will begin on June 18 at the Department of Environment from 10am to 4pm and then pop-up shows will appear at several schools across Antigua and Barbuda.

The event will showcase the talents of the entrepreneurs — aged seven to 18 — in various disciplines including culinary arts, farming, fashion and graphic design, jewellery and soap making, sport coaching, tutoring, and entertainment.

One of the group’s founders, Francine Joseph-James, explained the inspiration for such an event.

“We have been observing the amazing gifts and talents in the youths we have encountered over the years and felt that this is the right time to put them on display,” she told Observer.

“Ms Charlene Harris, Principal of the Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda, will host the event on June 25th 2022, from 10am to 5pm.”

The ABYETS is an organisation that consists of young entrepreneurs in Antigua and Barbuda who are networking to assist each other.

They are sponsored by the Community Charitable Ministry and its affiliates, which provide support and mentorship to help develop their businesses.

The Ministry of Education has given permission for the organisation to meet with the school principals nationwide to discuss the students’ involvement.

The group currently has 15 registered young entrepreneurs in Antigua and the youngest is seven years old, although it accepts entrepreneurs as young as five.