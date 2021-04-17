Family and friends celebrate 103rd birthday of dear lady

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

It was a day of cheers and broad smiles for Margaret Myrtle McCarty Peters who celebrated her 103rd birthday yesterday.

Peters created history by becoming the first centenarian to celebrate her day via the Community Development Division’s virtual celebration initiative.

The initiative which falls under the Ministry of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy, came about due to the social distancing protocols which had to be adhered to due to Covid. With this program operating via Zoom, it gives families, friends and other officials the opportunity to celebrate the lives of the many centenarians across the island.

Sharon Stevens – permanent secretary of Social Transformation, Human Resource Development and the Blue Economy shared words of commendation for Peters during the celebration on Friday.

“It certainly is a privilege to be able to share in this historical moment. For it is the first time that we are celebrating with our special celebrant virtually. It is not an ordinary feat for persons to attain 100 years, yet alone 103, so it only proves that Mrs. Peters is an extraordinary person,” said Stevens.

“She has been blessed with longevity, and although we would have preferred to celebrate with her in person, we are indeed happy we found a way to celebrate as only a selected few will live to be 100.”

Governor General His excellency Sir Rodney Williams also gave brief commendations to the birthday celebrant.

“Not many of us will have the opportunity to reach to 100 years, never mind 103, and so we thank God for sparing your life to see this very important age,” said Williams.

Peters was born on April 16th 1918 to Jane Louisa Dumbar McCarty and Theophilus William McCarty.

She was the last of the four children.

She later married the late Samuel Milton Peters of Grays Farm, but never had any children of her own.

Despite that, she mothered many children and is known for being a very hard worker as she was a housewife for many years and could be seen raking up her yard till the age of 99.

She usually carried milk on her head from Greencastle to Grays Farm and Whenner Road. This prompted persons to give her the name ‘the Milk Lady.’

Never leaving God out of the picture, Peters held the roles of Sunday School teacher, choir member, Mother’s Union member and stewardship member at the St. Boniface Anglican church in Martin’s Village.

Peters is one of 24 living centenarians on the island.