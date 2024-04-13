Falcons CEO Confirms Walsh Jr and Pitman Signings Ahead of 2024 CPL

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Spinner Hayden Walsh Jr and budding fast bowler, Kelvin Pitman, have already signed with the new Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Franchise for this year’s Caribbean Premier League, while efforts are still being made to acquire fast bowler Alzarri Joseph from the St Lucia Kings and hard-hitting al-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall from the Barbados Royals.

This is according to CEO and General Manager of the Antigua-based franchise, Jeff Miller, who said both Joseph and Cornwall remain under contract with their current franchises and may not be able to make the move just yet.

“Unfortunately, players are under a three-year contract and this is the last year of this three-year cycle so Alzarri is contracted to St Lucia, Rahkeem is contracted to Barbados and we have made a bid to both of those franchises to see if there is a possibility that we could bring those two guys to Antigua, but they are under legal contracts but we are trying our best to see if we can make it happen.

“Hayden Walsh Jr is already part of our franchise and Kelvin Pitman was part of our franchise last year and he will be back with us again this year,” he said.

The CEO went on to add that although some players from the now defunct Jamaica Tallawahs will join the new Antigua and Barbuda franchise, there will be opportunities for other players based on performances in recent regional competitions and recommendations from scouts and coaches.

“Well, the 50 over tournament was played earlier, the four-day tournament is being played currently and we have different scouts in the area who know the players and especially the players in Antigua, and also don’t forget that our assistant coach is from Antigua, the legendary Sir Curtly Ambrose, and he will be back in that role.

“Shivnarine Chanderpaul will be back in his role as head coach so we have a good coaching staff and all of the players in the Caribbean, these guys are familiar with,” Miller said.

It was announced in December last year that the Jamaica Tallawahs, who were CPL champions in 2022, would be replaced by a new franchise based in Antigua and Barbuda. This, after owner of the Tallawahs, Kris Persaud, a Guyanese businessman based in Florida, sold it back to the organisers.

Miler said the Antigua and Barbuda government and people have been quite accommodating.

“The reception we have received so far in Antigua is mind-boggling. The opportunities to meet various corporate government [individuals] in Antigua and it’s not only that you deserve to have a franchise but we see what is happening in Antigua where you have the four knights and we have already reached out to the four knights and have brought them into the franchise [as ambassadors].

“We have also reached out to Courtney Walsh who is residing in Antigua and have brought him into the franchise,” he said.

The 2024 CPL season is expected to start on August 17 and finish on September 25.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will host the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 29 before hosting the Guyana Amazon Warriors one day later on August 30, with both matches being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Falcons will then host Barbados Royals on September 1 and St Lucia Kings two days later.