‘Faith is keeping us going’: Family of missing teen calls on residents to join search today

By Latrishka Thomas

Family and friends of Shamar Harrigan, who has been missing for almost two weeks, have pledged that the search will continue.

The 19-year-old, who suffers from autism spectrum disorder, went missing on November 14 after leaving his Willikies home wearing a black and white shirt with light blue jeans and carrying a pink and blue backpack.

And despite searching several locations all over the country with no luck, distraught relatives are hoping to be reunited with their loved one and bring him home safely.

Harrigan’s sister Shauntelle Barton told Observer yesterday that faith is the only thing keeping them going.

“We are trying our best to cope with the situation. We have never experienced these emotions before, however we are trusting God and we have faith in him that we will see Shamar again,” she shared.

Residents are being encouraged to join the search for Harrigan, by meeting today at 7.30am at the Willkies Police Station.

On Thursday relatives searched Newfield, Parham and Crabbs to no avail.

Meanwhile, Harrigan’s case has reignited public concerns over the number of people who go missing without trace in Antigua each year – along with discussions over what more can be done to beef up efforts to find them quickly.

Cabinet spokesperson Melford Nicholas is appealing to residents to assist in whatever way possible.

“If we see something we ought to say something… there is a role for the society to play in protecting all of our vulnerable people including children and elder folk, people who have become sick because they for some reason are suffering from Alzheimer’s and start to wander…some compassion is required. In fact, we have a duty of care,” he told media at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

Responding to a suggestion from Observer about using cellphones to send missing person alerts to the public, and a question about a national database of missing people, Nicholas said, “there is in fact a database because the constabulary are obligated and I believe the protocol they have in place when someone goes missing, a loved one does not show up within the agreed time, and after that the person is considered officially missing”.

He added, “The complement of online periodicals and social media we have makes the job for the police far easier.”

A $5,000 reward has been put up for Harrigan’s safe return with the help of St Philip’s North MP, Sir Robin Yearwood.

Harrigan is described as dark in complexion and 5 feet 3 inches in height. He is said to be non-verbal but has a jovial personality.

Anyone who may have seen Harrigan is asked to call the nearest police station or 789-5164 or 716-9768.