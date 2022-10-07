Eye Mobile and Sandals win in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

Eye Mobile Vision Care enjoyed a 12-points triumph over Fitzroy Rewinding to remain unbeaten in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League on Thursday at the JSC basketball court.

Tequan Brodie led the charge for the victors with 18 points and Tehran Zachariah sank 16 to see Eye Mobile to the 58-46 win.

In the other game contested Thursday night, Sandals defeated Mill Reef by a 77-38 margin. Devorn Benjamin was on point for the victors with 20 points, while Coy Quinland and Kim Casey contributed with 14 and 11 respectively. Areal Quallis top scored for Mill Reel with 20 points.