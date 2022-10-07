ABICE record comfortable win in schools football

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) were huge 8-1 winners over Glanvilles Secondary School when they clashed in the Boys Under-20 division of the Schools Football Competition on Thursday.

Playing in the East Zone, ABICE had double strikes from Kadeem Campbell and Rashawn Martin while Jamali Roberts, Kermoy Francis, Malique Chatham and Abraham Barry all scored once. Raheem Lewis scored the lone goal for Glanvilles.

There was victory as well for Pares Secondary School who were close 2-1 winners over Clare Hall Secondary School.