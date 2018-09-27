Eye care drops stolen from project

Dozens of boxes of eye care drops were reportedly stolen from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre this week.

The Director at the hospital, Dr. Albert Duncan, declined to give any specific details when contacted Wednesday night.

All he would tell OBSERVER media is that “something happened” and it is being addressed.

But, a source close to the matter says that on Tuesday, it was discovered that the eye care drops had been stolen from storage and this was immediately reported to the police.

The source says the supplies were for patients recovering from surgeries being conducted under a project between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the government of China.

It is called The Brightness Journey Eye care program and the source says the theft affected the project for a few hours on Tuesday.

According to the hospital source, the Medical Benefits Scheme has stepped up and offered some assistance where the eye drops are concerned.

So far, close to 300 cataract surgeries have been performed through the initiative.
