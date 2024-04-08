Excessive heat warning issued for Antigua and Barbuda until Tuesday

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the twin-island nation which took effect from 8:30am Saturday until 4:30pm Tuesday.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected during this period, with heat index values or “feels-like” temperatures reaching a maximum of around 50°C or 122°F.

According to meteorologist Dale Destin, the combination of high temperatures, relatively high humidity, and light winds will result in these extreme heat conditions, posing a significant threat to public health and safety.

The excessive heat warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of such dangerously hot conditions and is triggered when the maximum heat index, which factors in both air temperature and humidity, is expected to reach 41°C (106°F) or higher for two or more consecutive days, with winds of 18 km/h (11 mph) or less.

While extreme heat can put everyone at risk of heat-related illnesses, certain groups are particularly vulnerable.

These include the elderly, young children, people with chronic illnesses such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions, or psychiatric illnesses, those who work or exercise in the heat, homeless individuals, and low-income earners.

Potential health implications associated with the excessive heat warning range from heat cramps and heat exhaustion to the life-threatening condition of heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, or extreme thirst.

If any of these symptoms are present, it is crucial to immediately move to a cool place, drink plenty of water, and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

The Meteorological Service urges the public to take precautions, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors during this period of extreme heat.

Those who take medication or have a health condition should consult their doctor to determine if they are at increased risk and follow their recommendations.

The excessive heat warning will be updated as necessary, and the public is advised to stay tuned to updates from the Meteorological Office.