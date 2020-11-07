Ex-servicemen and government to collaborate to beautify the Cenotaph

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Ex-Servicemen’s Association have entered into partnership with the government to bring back some much-needed life to the Cenotaph or War Memorial on Independence Avenue.

The monument was erected in honour of members of the armed forces who lost their lives in both World Wars.

President of the association Johnson Browne said the monument is rather dilapidated and has encountered its fair share of disrespect by people who fail to see and understand the significance of the area.

“We have seen persons doing all sorts of things there that they should not be doing. This is a resting place for those who have served and it should be preserved for just that,” he said.

He said the intention is to beautify the space which is also frequented by visitors to the island.

Tomorrow, government officials, members of the armed forces and other dignitaries will converge at the Cenotaph to pay homage to veterans who fell during the World Wars of 1914 – 1918 and 1939 – 1945.

The Remembrance Day ceremony will begin at 8am following the arrival of Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

Wreaths will also be laid by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the British High Commission, representatives of the Diplomatic Corps, consular representatives, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, the Antigua Legion, National Cadet Corps, the St John’s Ambulance Brigade and other uniformed bodies.