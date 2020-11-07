Power plant fire under investigation

The Crabb’s power plant is owned by APUA and operated by APC (Photos by Theresa Goodwin)

By Theresa Goodwin

A probe is underway to determine the cause of a fire which damaged a booster unit located in the engine room of the Black Pine Power Plant at Crabb’s Peninsula.

Plant manager Ernest George told Observer the blaze broke out shortly after 6.30 am yesterday, and was put out by two trained technicians who were on duty at the time.

He also stated that those two technicians did not sustain any injuries during the process, however they were taken to a private facility for medical checks as a matter of precaution.

APUA spokesman Sharifa George also confirmed knowledge of the incident, stating that the workers on shift were not injured and that services to customers remained uninterrupted.

It is too early to determine whether or not the fire will affect the production of electricity from the state-owned entity.

APUA is expected to issue a release on the matter in the coming days. The company also extended gratitude to members of the public for their concern.