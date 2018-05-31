Escapee back in custody

Escaped prisoner, Paul Southwell was recaptured in Bendals by prison officials thus morning.

The authorities are thanking all who provided information leading to his recapture.

The escapee is now being questioned and is likely to be charged with escaping lawful custody.

Southwell escaped from the prison some time yesterday and officials did not notice right away because they reportedly believed he had been taken to the court on the prison bus for the usual weekly remand.