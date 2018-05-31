Escapee back in custody

Escaped prisoner, Paul Southwell was recaptured in Bendals by prison officials thus morning.
The authorities are thanking all who provided information leading to his recapture.
The escapee is now being questioned and is likely to be charged with escaping lawful custody.
Southwell escaped from the prison some time yesterday and officials did not notice right away because they reportedly believed he had been taken to the court on the prison bus for the usual weekly remand.
Paul Southwell aka Bam Bam escaped from prison on Wednesday
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/66.0.3359.181 Safari/537.36