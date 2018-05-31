Press Release: Hurricane season preparation

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is urging residents to be mindful of the destructive force of hurricanes and prepare accordingly to minimize damage during this year’s hurricane season which begins on Friday (June 1).

The prediction for this year’s season which runs up until November is for 12 – 15 storms, 6-8 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.

Director of NODS Philmore Mullin reiterates that it only takes one storm or hurricane to cause significant disruption to normal life and residents should prepare adequately ahead of any threat.

Mullin is reminding residents that the recovery cost for damage done to Barbuda from Hurricane Irma last year is approximately 222 million US dollars.

The head of the Disaster Office further notes that with the formation of the sub-tropical storm Alberto before the hurricane season and the damage it has caused in the US it may become necessary to have year-round hurricane preparation.

It is advised that any major repairs to structures should be done ahead of the season. Other steps that should be taken are: prune trees properly, stock up on necessary medication for at least two weeks along with non-perishable food and water, get lumber for shutters early, battery-operated radio, flash-light and extra batteries.

Boat owners should be aware of where they will have to take their vessels long before a threat, farmers should harvest their crops ahead of any storm and livestock owners who have their livestock in low-lying areas need to take the necessary steps to minimize loss. Employers are also advised to ensure that workplaces secure their equipment and records.