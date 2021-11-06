25.8 C
Entrepreneurship programme for women dubbed a ‘beacon of hope’

United States Ambassador for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Linda Taglialatela (left), with founder and Executive Director of Jan’s Empowerment Institute, Janese Henderson, ahead of the launch of the programme in July (File photo by Theresa Goodwin)

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Organisers of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Antigua and Barbuda mentorship programme are entering the second phase of the initiative designed to promote, strengthen and grow entrepreneurship locally by supporting the development of females in business.

Thirty women are now benefitting from the US State Department venture launched here in July.

Its local coordinator Janese Henderson, Executive Director of Jan’s Empowerment Institute, said the participants have been engaged in live sessions as well as online DreamBuilder business training courses.

The live sessions covered a wide range of topics from the skills of an entrepreneur to marketing, funding, business pitching, personal branding and goal setting.

“We had local speakers as well as those from across the Caribbean. This programme has really been a beacon of hope to persons who are feeling discouraged because of the pandemic. The participants were also able to refine their ideas and acquire more knowledge,” Henderson said.

The second phase of the programme includes a mentorship component where AWE participants will partner with individuals with specific skills, knowledge and contacts to support them on the road ahead.

“Applications are still open for people who would be interested in volunteering as mentors to offer their knowledge and skills and share their skills to assist the ladies on their entrepreneurial journey,” Henderson added.

Each mentor will be required to provide at least three hours of assistance between November 15 and December 5. Sessions will be held virtually.

Anyone interested in mentoring is asked to complete an application form using the following link: https://forms.gle/2Nrqh2FGE1rzypcx7.    

