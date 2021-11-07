29.7 C
St John's
Sunday, 07 November, 2021
PM hints at increase in vaccine mandates

Prime Minister Gaston Browne

More vaccine mandates could be on the horizon for Antigua and Barbuda, with concerns mounting that the country may not reach herd immunity by year end.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement on Saturday. 

The PM, who was speaking on his weekly radio programme, maintains that the country needs to return to normalcy as soon as possible.

The government has already established vaccine mandates for the public sector, essential services and industries, for private sector establishments with five or more employees and eligible students within the education system.

