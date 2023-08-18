Employers should stop forcing employees to join WhatsApp groups and use their personal devices for work

- Advertisement -

Dear Koren

Why do employers get to mandate that employees use their personal devices for work? I noticed that WhatsApp is becoming increasingly popular in the workplace as a way to communicate, and while the app can be a really good way for friends and family members to stay in touch socially, I am not a fan of it being used in the workplace.

I once had a former manager tell me it is compulsory for all employees to join the company’s WhatsApp group because that’s how they communicate with employees. And the company did not provide company cell phones or data plans.

I only use WhatsApp for personal reasons and here’s why: Your personal phone number is being shared with the other group members. I had an experience where a co-worker took my number from the group chat and started an (unwanted) conversation with me.

I prefer to keep the boundary lines very clear between my work life and my personal life as I seek to maintain a healthy work life balance.

There’s always that one person sending unwelcome quotes, jokes, scriptures, etc, that take up valuable space on your phone.

In conclusion, I think employers should use another App, such as teams, and on company devices (office desktops or laptops), and stop forcing employees to join WhatsApp groups and use their personal devices for work.

What do you think?

Dear Writer,

I agree with you wholeheartedly. Your personal phone that you paid for is to use as you please and not as work equipment. Depending on the nature of your job – if you are an essential worker or on call and the company needs access to you outside of the typical working hours, they should provide a device for you to use. Even then, there should still be guidelines on how persons can access you as no one should have to be available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

I know some small companies that are now starting or being set up, might ask you to work remotely using your devices until the office is ready; however, in those case, it is asked as a favour for you to bear with them and not in a demanding or mandatory way.

The problem with these requests to join work WhatsApp groups and so on, is that if some agree and some object, the persons who object are seen as not team players, not flexible or not having the best interest of the company at heart. That is not necessarily so.

Some things to consider are:

See what the company policies say when you join a company because once you agree to it by signing, you are obligated to follow the rules.

Check the Labour Department when in doubt, to find out what the legislation or Labour Code says.

Clarify your expectations. Very politely explain to your manager or HR that you prefer not to use your personal devices for work related matters and if necessary, they can provide a device.

Set boundaries. You can decide based on the requirements of your job, if you will not communicate after 5pm or before 8am or weekends. When you have decided, be consistent. If you are okay with it sometimes and other times you are not, that sends the wrong message.

Suggest alternatives. Again because of the nature of the job, the company might not be able to afford to give everyone devices or all employees might not have access to laptops or desktops. In that case you could suggest maybe sim cards for those who have dual sim phones, or even using Teams as you mentioned. Often, coming up with a viable alternative, helps them out and puts you in the position of problem-solver, which is an asset to a company.

If there is no other way and you join the WhatsApp group, ask them to provide guidelines for use in terms of persons sharing or making direct, non-work contact.

The bottom line is that any company can ask for you to join the WhatsApp group; that’s fine. Making it mandatory, however should not be par for the course. Employees have rights and your privacy, personal time, personal devices and personal space should be respected.

Send your questions and comments to [email protected]. Your confidentiality is assured. Check out old articles on our Askkoren app or via www.askkoren.app.