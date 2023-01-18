Empire Nation Secures 10 Splash Quarterfinal Berth

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Empire Nation completed their unbeaten run in Zone B of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) 10 Splash Tournament with a 40-run Duckworth/Lewis triumph over Bethesda Golden Eagles at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday.

The match, the first of a double-header played at the North Sound venue, was halted by rain four overs into Bethesda’s reply to Empire’s 81 for two in seven overs. Bethesda were 41 for one at the time with Shacoy Floyd not out on 25.

Earlier, Kenrick Scott made 35 not out from 19 deliveries, which included four sixes and Tyrone Williams Jr made 29 from 15 with three fours and one six to carry Empire to their target in the rain affected contest.

The win puts Empire atop Zone A with 18 points after their quota of five matches with four wins and one no-result. Bethesda finished fourth with 10 points after two wins, two losses and one no-result.

Captain of the Jennings Tigers team D’Ahri Francis (left) and captain of Combined Schools, George Elvin, shake hands ahead of their match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday. (ABCA photo)

Meanwhile, in the night’s feature contest, shorten to seven overs due to rain, Jennings Tigers defeated Combined Schools by 20 runs to keep their hope of qualifying for the semifinal round.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Jennings amassed 78 for three in their seven overs with Elijah Peters hitting 23 from 19 deliveries and D’Ahri Francis contributing with 20. Jedidiah Martin was not out on 16. Xaveek Toppin was the pick of the bowlers for Combined Schools with two wickets for nine runs in one over.

Schools then fell short at 58 for four in seven overs with Melique Jacobs hitting a top score of 31 from 13 deliveries with three sixes and two fours. Paul Miller was best with the ball for Jennings, grabbing two wickets for six runs in two overs.

Jennings are second in Zone B with 14 points but will have to await the outcome of All Saints Pythons’ contest with Freetown as All Saints can also get to 14 points. Schools are at the bottom of the standings without a point.