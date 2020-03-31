Emergency agency joins coronavirus fight

A key agency – which was at the forefront of some of the biggest disasters the nation has ever seen – has been enlisted to help fight the coronavirus.

It marks the first time the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has been activated for a health crisis.

The NEOC, based at the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), will support the Ministry of Health which remains the lead body in the Covid-19 response.

Top personnel from several agencies, including police, Defence Force and Fire Department, will operate from NODS to coordinate the battle to flatten the virus’s curve.

“Personnel from other organisations and agencies can be called upon as the need arises. This will ensure that the resources needed for the Covid-19 response are available and put to the best use possible,” a NODS statement said.

Since NODS’ inception in 1984, the NEOC has been brought into action for various natural disasters including hurricanes Hugo, Luis and Earl.