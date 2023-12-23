Elesha George honoured as Media Trailblazer at JCI Antigua Youth Empowerment Program Awards

- Advertisement -

Elesha George, an award-winning investigative journalist, was recognized with the prestigious Media Trailblazer Award in a ceremony celebrating outstanding young individuals in Antigua and Barbuda.

The annual youth empowerment awards, hosted by JCI Antigua Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), acknowledged excellence in various fields under the theme “Destined for Excellence: Accentuating Vibrancy, Talent, and Positivity.”

Ms. Elesha George has been a stalwart in the field of journalism for over a decade, practicing across various platforms, including television, radio, online, and newspapers.

She started her career as a script editor and news anchor in Dominica and currently operates the news website Island Press Box and Wadadli Unplugged, dedicated to publishing environmental impact stories on climate change affecting the Eastern Caribbean.

Reflecting on the honour, Elesha expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am very happy to be recognized as a media trailblazer. The phrase speaks for itself. I’ve been a journalist for well over a decade now.”

The ceremony recognized excellence across diverse fields, with other notable winners including Kristine Louisa, who received the Courage to Care Humanitarian Award for her dedication to non-profit organizations.

Adolfo Pena Jr, an educator with over 17 years of experience in agriculture, received the Action in Agriculture Award, while Kahendi Jackson, known as Chef Mint, was honoured with the Culinary Excellence Award.

Joanna Moore, an educator specializing in Economics and Office Administration, received the Education Exemplar Award.

Rogierre Emanuel, the creator of ProdiGii Concepts, claimed the Enterprise through Entrepreneurship Award.

Canice James, a software engineer, was bestowed with the Information Technology Innovation Award for his remarkable contributions to innovation and software engineering in Antigua and Barbuda.

Alaina Gomes, a Counseling Psychologist, was recognized with the Mental Health and Wellness Advocate Award, and Malik Smith, Vice Captain of Panache Steel Orchestra, earned the Musical Maestro Award.

Lucia Molyneau, a Certified Public Accountant and a leader in youth ministries, received the Phenomenal Leader Award.

Additionally, the Fan Favorite Award, determined by over 699 votes on Facebook, went to Romancier Edwards, nominated for his outstanding work in the field of humanitarianism.

The JCI Antigua YEP Awards aimed to highlight the remarkable achievements and exceptional talents of the young people of Antigua and Barbuda.