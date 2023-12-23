Part two of Observer’s ‘Culinary Christmas’

- Advertisement -

feature by Robert A Emmanuel

For the love of Guyanese pepperpot

Young Antiguan chef Melissa Mohabir was awarded the JCI award for Culinary Excellence in 2022, in recognition of her culinary skills.

Observer media, while interviewing various chefs and bakers, spoke to her as part of our Culinary Christmas series—a small insight into their lives during the festive period.

As a private chef with a young family, Mohabir spoke about her Christmas experiences.

“Well, other times in the year, [my schedule] is a little more flexible with less persons, but around Christmas time, everyone is just trying to be around family so the group gets a lot bigger, and you have to cater for a lot more persons.

“During Christmas time, I have to cater for two large families, or sometimes a few homeowners combined, and they have like a big Christmas party, so it gets pretty hectic, but it is what it is; it’s the sacrifice you have to make as a chef,” she stated.

Working 17 hours a day can take a toll on the body, especially when one has a young family but, as Mohabir told Observer, the support of family members can be encouraging.

Melissa Mohabir (Photo contributed)

Stating that she used to look forward to Christmas time, she opened up about one pivotal moment in her past.

“The reason I did culinary arts was because one of my aunts passed, so I feel it comes back to play here again where, after that, Christmas time became a sad time for me, so I actually find myself working during Christmas, just as a distraction—to just not feel sad.

“Last year my mom came down, we did family time, she threw a Christmas party, and it was the first Christmas party where everyone was there in years and I literally had to stop cooking and I started to cry,” she expressed.

She added that for her daughter the most enjoyable part of Christmas is “definitely the gifts”.

“Christmas for her is enjoyable—I have a great support system, my family is there, my husband is there, and everyone works together pretty well, so she doesn’t really feel sad like, ‘oh, mom isn’t here right now’.

“The only thing she likes is the fact that the gifts mean, ‘hey, mom, I like you making a lot of money because you get to buy me whatever I want’.”

Working at the Jumby Bay resort, she said persons still enjoyed traditional Christmas meals, though there is a unique appreciation for her Guyanese pepperpot among her Caribbean supporters.

“Everyone wants ham, starches, cakes, and eggnog—the typical Christmas menu once I’m over there at work on Jumby Bay.

“However, once I’m here on the mainland, everyone wants Guyanese pepperpot—that’s the difference; they still want ham and stuff but that’s like a special request for me personally from them around Christmas time and I’m fine with it because I also love it so much,” she said.

Family and friends that bake together, stay together

How to make baking for the holidays sweet and fun

Since returning from her studies in 2017, Gabi has been working as a pastry chef. She slowly moved towards opening her own bakery and, since then, the Vanilla Orchid has offered allergen-friendly sweet treats and succulent cakes for its customers.

She said having a passion for the craft and someone as a mentor is an important part of holiday baking or cooking for anyone interested in being part of the industry.

“It’s a lot of hard work in general, just outside of the holiday periods—it’s quite demanding.

“You’re standing a lot, sometimes you’re lifting heavy things and it’s long hours; you really have to be passionate about what you’re doing or else it’s going to be miserable,” she said.

Being from Trinidad and Tobago, Gabi said that the holiday has always been a special time for her and her family in Antigua.

Gabi of the Vanilla Orchid (Facebook photo)

“I think, as a kid, you expect to get presents and we used to decorate the house and used to have the tree.

“My brother and I used to look forward to making our requests for Christmas gifts and, most Christmases, we would be in Trinidad, spending time with our family, like my aunts, uncles and my grandparents.

“So that was always a really good time and a lot of that was centred around family because my mom and I aren’t the only ones in the family who bake; [my aunt] bakes, and so it kind of just runs in the family,” she remarked.

She explained that despite the increased orders around the holidays and hectic workload, finding ways to make the work fun is important and, to this end, having family assist with the process can make the work even sweeter.

“For me, my family is quite heavily involved in my business – my dad, he assists with accounts, and he also does deliveries quite often for me, and with my mom we share our kitchen space.

“During the holidays, she’s baking as well; she does more traditional items like fruit cake and punchy crumb but we share that space and so she’s always involved, we deal with each other’s customers quite often,” she noted.

What about spending quality time with friends on the holidays? Well, despite her family often working regular jobs and having the holidays to relax, friendship is more about common ground and having fun and so, for them, their fun also includes the kitchen.

“In terms of my friends, my friends actually help me during Christmas, so I guess everyone kind of has some shares in Vanilla Orchid, which is nice.

“But I mean it’s not ideal because you’re not spending super quality time together, but we make it fun so I can’t complain,” she said.

She added that Christmas remains a sacred day to spend some quality time as she tries not to take orders on that day.

Christmas is about trying new things in the kitchen

Back in 2016, as a student of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, young Kendel Harrigan spent time watching YouTube videos where his budding interest in baking really began to truly blossom.

“I started to find the interest in cake decorating videos, baking tutorials on a whole and in my spare time, I would try different recipes, like my mom had different cookbooks at home and so I would look at recipes for things like banana bread, cookies, and cupcakes.

“During my time as a student, Christmas time was really that time where I was not only baking for like my household, but I had opportunity to bake and share things with people—baking for my friends, family members, by my grandmother’s house or by a friend’s house.

“I was also doing internships at hotels; I had the opportunity to do some baking at Carlisle Bay resort and so, I got to see first-hand how they prepare a Christmas spread of desserts for the guests and that was really where I fell in love with pastry,” he said.

Putting his own personal spin on the traditional fruit cake, he said that his customers, typically younger in age, tend to gravitate to his well-known cake jars.

“It still tastes like the local fruit cake, however, the texture isn’t that dense, dark, fruit cake, more of a lighter food cake and I’ve found that the younger generation are the ones who will appreciate that.

“But besides fruit cake, personally my business and what I’m known for are my cake jars and it’s like a dessert that I make in a jar: it’s different flavoured cakes, paired with different mousse fillings and, every month, persons would pre-order.

Kendel Harrigan (Photo contributed)

“However, from November and December mainly, I will have different flavours curated for the season and so, for November, the Thanksgiving flavours were like apples and cheesecake and then I did a pumpkin spice latte flavour,” he said.

He said for this Christmas, persons will be enjoying a Ponche Kuba cheesecake, apple cinnamon cheesecake and his well-known red velvet cheesecake and double chocolate.

But, for him, Christmas should also be a time to freestyle, experiment and test out new food items in one’s free time rather than creating the perfect dish.

“It is different for me from when I am just completing an order, compared to freestyling at home and then sharing and getting feedback from what I created.

“There shouldn’t be that much pressure on you to make something perfect, especially for Christmas, because the fact alone that you’re already in the kitchen, putting in that work to bake and create something, I think that says a lot.

“You don’t necessarily always have the time to create something or look at the recipe and tweak it to your liking and pair different ingredients together.

“I think Christmas is that time for you to try new things in the kitchen, try new recipes that you’ve maybe always wanted to try, or just something you saw online… once persons understand that you’re really just putting your soul into whatever you’re baking, then they’ll appreciate you for that,” he expressed.