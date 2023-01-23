Election results produced more independent legislature, analysts say

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Analysts on yesterday’s Big Issues show expressed their belief that legislative independence was strengthened following the January 18 polls.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne last week revealed an eight-member Cabinet, which means that the majority of the Parliament now comprises non-Cabinet officials.

Member of the Antiguans and Barbudans for Constitutional Reform and Education (ABCRE) group, Ralph Bowen, said this was good news for democratic principles.

“For the first time in a long time, we are going to have the distinction between the Executive and Legislature which we have longed for.

“I have noticed it is a trend adopted across the Caribbean where all the elected members from the government side somehow find themselves in Cabinet,” he said.

Bowen argued that the people should be allowed to have representatives in Parliament representing their constituents rather than the Cabinet via collective responsibility.

“We do not vote for ministers, we do not vote for a Prime Minister either, we vote for a representative of the people in a constituency and the obligation of the representative is to go to Parliament to advocate on their behalf.

“Sometimes, that means voting on a bill with your government and sometimes it means dissenting,” Bowen argued.

Collective responsibility is a principle whereby all government ministers must publicly support a Cabinet decision, even if they disagree privately with the decision.

Last week’s general election produced nine seats for the ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) administration, six seats for the main opposition party, the United Progressive Party (UPP), one seat for independent candidate and former ABLP member, Asot Michael, and one seat for the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM).

Attorney Ann Henry added her voice to yesterday’s debate stating, “When you have 14 or 15 elected members sitting in Cabinet and going into Parliament tied by collective responsibility then you do not have separation of powers.”

She added that this stronger legislature could lead to more Private Member’s Bills, arguing “whereas legislation is typically and usually introduced by the Executive branch…so any member of Parliament can introduce a bill for debate which means the [UPP] or the BPM can introduce bills that are of significant importance to their constituencies and put them before Parliament.”

She added that the fate of those bills is still determined by the whims of the ruling administration.

Private Member’s Bills are those brought by a Member of Parliament who is not part of the Cabinet.