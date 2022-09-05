Elderly woman confirmed as latest road accident victim

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

“Wonderful”, “kind” and “beautiful” are some of the adjectives used to describe the victim of Antigua and Barbuda’s latest road fatality.

Family members confirmed to Observer that the body of 85-year-old Greta Barton, affectionately known to many as “Dolly”, was identified at a funeral home yesterday morning.

According to initial reports, the woman, who resided in Yorks Village, was struck by a vehicle on Friars Hill Road at about 3.20am on Sunday.

They also related what occurred during an attempt at making a missing person report at the Criminal Investigations Department following news of the tragic incident, to figure out whether or not it was her who had been hit by a vehicle.

Barton’s loved ones were apparently told the wrong funeral home, but by the time they were redirected to the one where the body had been taken, they were instructed to return the following day as it was closed for business on Sundays.

The family remains unclear as to what the next move is, however, they were informed by a staff member at the funeral home that an inquest must be done to determine the cause of death.

“Dolly is not homeless,” her nephew told Observer, in response to other media reports that described her as such.

While she lived alone, she is being remembered as a mother figure to many in the close-knit community.

Born in April 1937, Barton worked as a maid at Halcyon Heights Villas in her youth, and reportedly had no children but many brothers and sisters.

She was last seen alive around 5pm on Saturday when a family member brought her dinner.

Observer understands that relatives took turns caring for her, as she reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s – a brain disorder that slowly erodes memory and thinking skills, thus destroying the ability to carry out everyday tasks.

Although authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the driver, local media reports suggest the person behind the wheel was a male in his 20s. Whether or not the driver remained on the scene after the incident is currently unclear.

However, police PRO Inspector Frankie Thomas said investigations remain ongoing.