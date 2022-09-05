Remembering Hurricane Irma – five years on

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy



Everyone remembers where they were the night of Hurricane Irma. Many too will testify to those fraught, pensive days in early September 2017 as we sat glued to TV screens, radios and social media, watching with trepidation as the ninth named storm of the season gathered intensity with ferocious speed and hurtled towards our tiny isles.

Within a day of developing off the Cape Verde Islands, Irma had already evolved into a category three hurricane – and would soon become what was then the most powerful ever recorded in the open Atlantic.

By the time it made landfall on our nation, Irma’s wind speeds topped a colossal – and terrifying – 185 miles per hour.

The category five storm hit Barbuda with 185mph winds (Photos by Gemma Handy)

Antigua was largely spared its wrath. But no sooner had we on the mainland breathed a collective sigh of relief, thoughts quickly turned to our smaller sister isle.

The silence was deafening. And long.

Hours later, news slowly trickled in that Barbuda had been hit with Irma’s full force, its low-lying landscape no match for what Prime Minister Gaston Browne would later describe as being “like a bomb”.

That week, tiny, unassuming Barbuda was thrust onto the front pages of newspapers across the globe, the vast majority of its homes and infrastructure devastated.

The island’s world famous frigate bird sanctuary was badly damaged (Photo by Shayna Brody)

As we today mark the fifth anniversary of the worst disaster in Barbuda’s history, undoubtedly many scars remain.

Around a dozen residents who lost their homes are still living in tents, a family still mourns the loss of a toddler, the island’s community centre and council hall are yet to be reconstructed, and the hospital and primary school remain in need of work.

The emotional toll is weightier still. Not only did the disaster expose some bitter divides between factions on the two islands, many Barbudans say highly controversial changes to the way land is governed on the sister isle is eroding their cultural identity.

It was three full weeks before Barbudans – evacuated en masse to avoid further tragedy from Hurricane Jose – were allowed to return home to begin the laborious task of cleaning up and salvaging what little they could.

Barbudans were evacuated en masse to avoid further tragedy from Hurricane Jose (Photo by Gemma Handy)

They also made their way home against the backdrop of fears that life there may never be the same again.

Many say those concerns have been realised. Barbuda is currently in the throes of a construction boom following legislative rulings overthrowing residents’ centuries-old system of communal land ownership.

There are clear benefits to the developments underway: the injection of hundreds of millions of US dollars and a flood of job opportunities are not to be sniffed at.

Prime Minister Browne yesterday told Observer Barbuda had “grown in leaps and bounds” in the last five years.

“No one would have expected Barbuda to emerge to be one of the most significant luxury islands in the Caribbean. It’s poised to eclipse St Barts based on the investments we have attracted,” he said.

Examples he cited include the Peace, Love and Happiness resort and residential scheme, along with the Nobu resort being created by Hollywood actor Robert De Niro and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer.

“I feel very happy about the progress made; we have built back better,” the PM continued. “Ninety-five percent of individuals who lost their homes have had them either repaired or rebuilt. They have gotten far better climate-resilient homes for free,” he added, crediting his government with successfully soliciting funding from the European Union and China.

Not all would agree.

Browne has been a contentious figure on the smaller island, notoriously labelling Barbudans “deracinated imbeciles” when they protested what they claimed was a ‘land grab’.

Yesterday Barbuda’s MP Trevor Walker commended the completion of 104 homes funded by the EU.

But he lamented the ostensible side-lining of ordinary Barbudans in their island’s restoration.

“We’ve come a long way but one thing that stands out for me is that central government did not have the type of local participation in the decision-making process of recovery that it should have had,” he told Observer.

“It was our worst hurricane but it wasn’t our first. More input from the Barbuda Council and local residents would have enabled greater focus on the priorities.

“That would have made a huge difference, versus having it all centralised from Antigua and NODS [National Office of Disaster Services].”

Barbuda Council Chairman Mackenzie Frank told Observer there was much work still to be done.

While progress on the primary and secondary schools is to be welcomed, “there is equally still work left to get them fully restored”.

“We are also not happy that work on the community centre is yet to start five years after Irma. It’s the same with the council hall; nothing has been done so we are having to meet wherever we can for council meetings,” Frank explained.

“The hurricane storage centre which is supposed to store all the items you need if there is a storm going forward hasn’t even been touched.

“And some rooms at the hospital are also not complete. The Indian government put US$1 million into it and that part is wonderful; it’s an air-conditioned unit with male and female wards and children’s facilities.

“We’d really like to thank the Indian government for the tremendous job they did to restore our health services.”

A number of residents have also never been reconnected to the electricity network, Frank added.

For many Barbudans, the psychological trauma of the early hours of September 6 2017 will take the longest to heal.

SAMSUNG CAMERA PICTURES

Frank was in his home a mile outside Codrington, hunkered down with seven relatives, when Irma struck.

“I remember the power of the wind and my rooftop bouncing up and down,” he said. “The front double door started to try to open itself under the stress of the wind. Seven of us had to push on it and nail some 2X4 across it.

“Then the galvanised started to go on the roof; that was scary. We just had to hope we would get through it. This storm was so powerful, different from earlier ones like Hugo in 1989.

“This one was frightening.”

Walker was also at home, with his wife and son.

“Irma was like nothing we had ever experienced; we wondered whether or not we’d even survive,” he said.

“I attempted to leave the house when the eye passed but when I got outside it was just littered with debris. We had no choice but to huddle it out until the entire thing passed.

“Every time my nephew who is now 12 hears the word ‘hurricane’ he gets very quiet. He says he doesn’t want to hear about it.

“I would reckon there are quite a few people on the island with that feeling.”

Many Barbudans will bear witness to one slightly more intangible consequence of Irma. While government maintains the massive injection of investor funds will reap dividends in the island’s economic future – to which plenty would agree – others lament what they see as the irreparable loss of the Barbuda of yesterday.

The island has a different ambience, Frank said.

“And not solely because of the damage Irma did and the dislocation that people suffered.

“Around 350-360 people from Haiti, Mexico, other islands and Antigua itself come in on a daily and weekly basis which has changed the overall feeling,” he explained.

“Barbudans are fearful that their way of life may be crushed out, their culture pushed aside and their lands taken over by people who do not enjoy the rights that we have cultivated since 1684 and also 1834 after slavery.

“But I am not looking back anymore; I am a very forward-looking person. I am not searching for a golden past, I am searching for a golden future in which the people of Barbuda continue to dominate the way in which their culture is developed and the types of industries we create so they can have a useful time on Earth,” he added.

Walker concurred.

“We have recovered somewhat but there’s a sense, given the trajectory of central government, that we are losing our island.

“Barbudans are not only not in control but are not part of the direction in which Barbuda is heading – and that’s very scary.

“We believe that if this continues, in 10 to 15 years we will have a huge issue in terms of our cultural heritage and the way we live as a people.”

Still, Walker remains positive for the road ahead.

“I would say to the Barbudan people – we have been through a lot, and our lives have changed. But we are resilient people and I am optimistic about the future,” he said.

“We are hopeful that, through it all, we will hold it together; we just need to stay strong, support each other and we will make it in the end.”