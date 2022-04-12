Eight young basketball players take part in US college showcase

Antigua and Barbuda had a great showing over the weekend as eight youth players were on display in the United States during the Big Apple College Exposure showcase.

The team, which comprised of seven overseas-based players- Jevonte Valerie, Jaden Andrew, Seth Joseph, Rhonde Davis, Timothy Charles, Shalom Bloodman and Jamine Charles and locally based player- Donte Trimingham, had commendable performances, according to reports from the showcase.

“It is a great accomplishment when our youths can shine and let the world know that there is talent in our twin-island nation. It was extremely satisfying for us as the executive, even more so, as we would have assisted one of the players; Donte Trimingham, to be able to travel at the last minute to showcase his talent. We are just hoping to hear some even greater news with some of the guys even being recruited,” President of ABBA, Michael Freeland said.

Increased participation in events like this are some of the plans that the executive has discussed in great detail. The body is working towards arranging local camps with overseas coaches, and in the future, offering opportunities for more players to travel overseas, for showcases.

The executive also made special commendation to the Wadadli Elite Academy coaches Byron Andrew and Irwin “Wanga” Armstrong for their hard work and dedication as all eight players hail from their camp.

This year’s event, was certified for NCAA Division 1 coaches for the first time. The event is designed for high school seniors, post-grad players and college transfers with remaining college eligibility.

The annual event was free of charge for participating players.