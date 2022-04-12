Team Terminix, Wadadli Cycling Academy take top spots in federation’s Road Race

By Neto Baptiste

Shawn Weathered and Emmanuel Gayral of Team Terminix captured the top two positions in the Elite Male division of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) Road Race held on Sunday.

Weathered clocked a time of 2:08:18.95 (two hours, eight minutes and 18.95 seconds) to claim the top podium position while Gayral registered a time of 2:09:08.42 (two hours, nine minutes and 8.42 seconds) in the silver medal position. The race took riders from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium to the St James’s resort and back.

Ghere Coates of Wadadli Cycling Academy finished third in a time of 2:09:22.22 (two hours, nine minutes and 22.22 seconds). Andre Simon of Andre Simon Cycling Academy and Randy Simon (independent) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, Patrick Peters captured the Masters Division in a time of 1:45:16.42 (one hour, 45 minutes and 16.42 seconds) with Ken Jackson (1:46:30.91) of Road Runners Cycling Club and Vaughn James (1:49:45.76) claiming second and third respectively.

Newell Mack (1:05.56.43), Jason Adams (1:06.48.00) and Micah Gore (1:07.14.52) all of Road Runners Cycling Club, claimed the top three finishes in the Sports Class of Sunday’s event.

There was action in the Cadets Class as well with Arusa Murray Watkins of Wadadli Cycling Academy claiming the 11-13 age category while Antoine Simon of Andre Simon Cycling Academy finished second. The 13-17 category was taken by Tahje Browne of the Wadadli Cycling Academy with Dejaun Francis and Curtis Soanes, both of East Side Raiders, ending in the second and third spots respectively.

Veteran Lindsay Duffy, the lone female competitor on show, registered a time of 1:22.06.23 seconds.