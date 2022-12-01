Education officials request increased police presence at potential hotspots

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Education officials have agreed to several action items to help stem the recent spate of youth gang attacks, including a request to increase police presence at bus stations.

Key education personnel met with police yesterday as part of ongoing discussions on the issue.

Director of Education, Clare Browne, spoke to Observer about the outcome of the meeting, where he said participants had agreed to a number of solutions—in the short, medium, and long term—but he did not divulge details as they were yet to be put to paper.

Browne stated that meeting attendees included members of the Antigua and Barbuda Police Force, including the Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney, President of the National Parent-Teacher Association Allister Thomas, representatives of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers, and school principals.

The meeting followed at least six reported incidents of violence involving youth since September, some resulting in students being badly injured and some attacks even reportedly involving cutlasses.

The situation has forced the authorities, including government ministers and the police, into action to provide solutions to the matter, with this meeting a first major step to addressing the issue.

A review of legislation guiding juvenile crime has been a point raised by the Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin, while police officials have called for parents to better supervise their children.