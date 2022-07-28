Earthquake FC wins first Gordon “Banks” Derrick Memorial Cup

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Earthquake FC were crowned champions of the Gordon “Banks” Derrick “King of the West” Memorial Football Cup after clinching Wednesday night’s final by a 2-1 margin over West Ham FC at the ABFA’s technical and training centre in Paynters.

Orel Edwards had given West Ham a 26th minute lead that carried them into the interval before second half conversions from Kadeem Campbell and Reuben Reubel in minutes 69 and 74 respectively secured the title for Earthquake FC.

Earthquake collected the $2000 winners’ prize alongside the championship trophy, while West Ham received $1000 and a second place trophy. Third placed Blackburn Palace received $500.

Blackburn Palace’s Diondre Harrigan was the competition’s top goal-scorer with five strikes while FC Aston Villa’s Shahoi Dorsette was the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets.

West Ham’s Edwards was adjudged MVP while the player of the final award went to Timothy Senasie of Earthquake FC.

The completion was sponsored by Cool & Smooth, WIOC, DSC Promotions, Stonewall Reloaded, Hook Me Pasta Snack & Bar, Tropical Jewellers, Reuben Reubel and Warner’s Brokerage Services.