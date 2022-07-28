Cornwall, McKenzie and Palmer lead Leeward Islands to first win in Trinidad

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Spinners Wilden Cornwall Jr and Micah McKenzie each picked up three wickets while Michael Palmer struck 88 from 61 deliveries to guide Leeward Islands to a 69 runs victory over Guyana in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-17 T20 Competition on Wednesday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Palmer slammed three fours and eight sixes during his 78 minutes stay at the crease to carry Leeward Islands to 158 for nine in their 20 overs.

Bruce Vincent was the pick of the bowlers for Guyana, picking up three for 41 in four overs, while Mavendra Dindyal snagged two for 28 in four overs.

Cornwall, who plays locally for the PIC Liberta Blackhawks then bagged three for 15 while McKenzie, who plays locally for Empire Nation, claimed three for 11 in four overs to help restrict Guyana to 89 for nine in their 20 overs.

Alvin Mohabir with 24 and Jadon Campbell with 22 were the top contributors with the bat for Guyana.

In other matches played Wednesday, Windward Islands defeated Trinidad and Tobago by 29 runs, while Jamaica went under to Barbados by 13 runs.

Windward Islands emerged winners of the Super 50 competition.