Early childhood: Excessive screen time and young children

- Advertisement -

By Priscilla Joseph

In today’s digital age, it is common for young children to spend a significant amount of time in front of screens. While technology can provide educational and entertainment benefits, excessive screen time can have negative effects on a child’s development.

Excessive screen time can or may inhibit a child’s ability to observe and experience the typical everyday activities they need to engage with in order to learn about the world, leading to a kind of ‘tunnel vision’, which can be detrimental to overall development.

Excessive screen time has been linked to several negative outcomes for young children. One of the most significant risks is the impact on a child’s physical health. Sitting in front of a screen for extended periods can lead to poor posture, eye strain, and disrupted sleep patterns.

Additionally, excessive screen time has been linked to obesity and other health problems. Garry Sigman MD, a paediatrician and obesity expert at Loyola University Health System and associate professor of paediatrics at Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine, states that the physical implications of obesity are vast and dangerous. It is a major risk of numerous health problems.

Another risk associated with excessive screen time is the impact on a child’s social and emotional development. Children who spend too much time in front of screens may struggle with social skills and have difficulty forming meaningful relationships with others.

They may also experience increased anxiety and depression. Charles Nelson, a Harvard neuroscientist, who studied the impact of neglect on children’s brains, says “communication especially for babies is non-verbal, so they depend heavily on looking at a face and depriving meaning from that face. Is this person angry or happy with me?”

The two-way interaction between children and adults is critically important for brain development. The exposure to screens reduces young children’s ability to read human emotions and control their frustrations. It distracts from activities that can boost their brain development.

Furthermore, excessive screen time can have a negative impact on a child’s cognitive development. Studies have shown that children who spend too much time in front of screens may have difficulty with attention, memory, and language development.

While it may be challenging to limit a child’s screen time, there are several strategies that parents can use to help manage their child’s technology use. First, parents should establish clear rules and boundaries around screen time. This may include setting limits on the amount of time a child can spend in front of screens each day or designating specific times when screens are off-limits.

Parents can also encourage their children to engage in other activities that promote physical activity and social interaction. This may include playing outside, participating in sports or other extracurricular activities, or spending time with friends and family.

Finally, parents should model healthy screen habits themselves. Children are more likely to follow rules and guidelines when they see their parents practicing the same behaviours.

While technology can provide many benefits for young children, excessive screen time can have negative effects on their physical, social, and cognitive development. By establishing clear rules and boundaries around screen time, encouraging other activities, and modelling healthy screen habits, parents can help manage their child’s technology use and promote healthy development.

Priscilla Joseph is an early years teacher. She can be contacted at [email protected].